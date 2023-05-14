Azmia Riaz: Nine thoughts I had after watching the Eurovision for the first time in my life

Here are some of the most emotional, jaw dropping and interesting moments clocked by a first time viewer of the singing competition

Last night, Sweden won Eurovision for the seventh time thanks to a powerful performance by artist Loreen. Co-hosted by Ukraine and the United Kingdom in the M&S Bank Arena of Liverpool – there were 26 stunning acts that competed for the top spot. It was impossible to pull your eyes away from the stage with some of Europe’s best artists performing on some of the most beautifully put together sets. Having watched it for the first time this year, I noted some unforgettable moments from the show.

Loreen’s win and how the public vote changed everything

After the jury voted, it seemed like everything was set in stone. Sweden, Italy and Israel were in the lead. In our households, we’d already placed our bets. But as we neared the end, the public awarded Finland more than 300 votes and pushed them to the top of the leader board. Finland’s Käärijä even took off his fabulous green jacket, placing Sweden and Finland neck and neck.

The Cha Cha Cha of it all

Speaking of Käärijä , the Finnish rapper seemed to have a lot of fans in the audience last night. Each time Sweden won a jury vote, Finnish fans would loudly chant his song Cha Cha Cha. I saw how competitive countries could get – my housemate’s friend back in Finland was counting all the times they’d beaten Sweden at ice hockey to comfort themselves about Sweden’s victory.

Hosts Hannah Waddingham and Graham Norton Photo: Getty/Anthony Devlin — © Getty Images

The Princess of Wales, Dadi and Mel Giedroyc’s milkmaid

A lot of faces appeared on screen that I didn’t see coming. The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton could be seen in the beginning of the show playing the piano with last year’s winners from Ukraine Kalush Orchestra. Mel Giedroyc appeared in a traditional milkmaid outfit behind presenter Hannah Waddingham appearing to be churning butter. Ben Adams from the band A1 read out the jury votes for Norway and Iceland’s Daði Freyr performed Whole Again by Atomic Kitten.

The boos and the bottom of the leader board

There was also a lot of booing in the night. When the UK’s Mae Muller won just nine votes from the public and made their way to the bottom, the audience loudly made their displeasure known. The presenters had to remind the crowd to be civil with Hannah Waddingham saying, “We’re all friends here” and “no boos, not in our house.” In the end, the UK and Germany made their way to the bottom of the board, which I’m told has become a regular thing. The representative from San Marino also got booed by the crowd when he made a distasteful remark about Waddingham.

Ireland is now tied with Sweden for the most number of wins Photo: Getty — © dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Ireland’s Eurovision history

Ireland was at the top of the leader board for the most wins in history. Although Sweden has now tied in at that spot, there were so many moments where Irish artists were remembered. After Liverpool’s Sonia performed Better the Devil You Know, her competition and the winner from 1993 Niamh Kavanagh appeared to read out Ireland’s vote. Host Graham Norton introduced her as ‘Sonia’s nemesis’. Loreen is the second artist to have won for the competition for a second time after Johnny Logan – a proud Norton also pointed out his place as ‘The king of Eurovision’. Catherine Tate admitted that her love for the competition comes from Logan’s performances.

Croatia gets an honourable mention

If like me, you were religiously following the conversation around Eurovision on Twitter, there was another clear winner – Let 3 with their song Mama ŠČ. Nothing could have inducted me into Eurovision culture more than Croatia’s performance. The artists showed up on stage in camp military outfits and shooting prop rockets. I’ve been told that Eurovision is for the gays and this performance said that the loudest. I’ve learned that my favourite part of Eurovision is knowing that you can never know what to expect on that stage and that as long as you have talent, anyone is welcome.

Let 3 from Croatia were a fan favourite Photo: Getty — © dpa/picture alliance via Getty I

Why was Australia there?

It was interesting to find that Australia was one of the countries in the final spot despite being outside the European Broadcast Area. The country has been broadcasting Eurovision for the last 40 years. After their viewership crossed 2.7 million, they were were allowed to compete from 2015 as a gesture of support. Voyager – the band that represented the country put up a great show – this could even be their last performance as the permission ends in 2023.

The jury votes can get quite strange

Sitting around waiting for the votes to be tallied was probably the only part of the show that lagged behind. But when each country popped up on screen to announce who they were awarding 12 points to, I realised that the announcements were not going to be ordinary. The representative from Iceland was wearing a helmet like the Batman villain Bane before simply announcing the word ‘Australia’ in a gruff voice. Another representative offered Waddingham a biscuit as a reference to her role in Ted Lasso.

You Will Never Walk Alone

The support Europe showed for Ukraine was one of the most beautiful parts of the night. Dutch artist Duncan Laurence performed You'll Never Walk Alone, Liverpool FC’s anthem. He was joined by former Ukrainian contestants including Ruslana who could be seen singing along from Kyiv along with people huddled together waving the country’s national flag. The audience were emotional and Norton even quipped that it got "a tear in my silly old eye."