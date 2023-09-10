Author/illustrator Peter Donnelly: ‘I’m interested in alternative viewpoints and I like how Graham Hancock presents a different narrative’

Peter Donnelly is an Irish author and illustrator based in Wicklow. His children’s books The President’s Glasses and The President’s Surprise are bestsellers. His latest, The President’s Dog, is out now, published by Gill.

BOOK: Magicians of the Gods I’m currently reading Graham Hancock’s Magicians of the Gods, as I enjoyed his previous book Fingerprints of the Gods. His suggestions are controversial, ruffling the status quo of accepted human history. I’m interested in alternative viewpoints and like how Hancock presents a different narrative as to what may or may not have come before us.

STREAMING: Killing Eve I mostly watch documentaries but lately we’ve been addicted to Killing Eve. It’s well written and the two lead roles are acted brilliantly by Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer. I love how it switches from light to dark in an instant. Comer is my favourite sociopath.

I should also mention Tommy Tiernan’s [RTÉ] Epic West which I finally got to watch recently. Beautifully shot, and Tiernan is terrific and often surreal as he takes us on a journey through the west of Ireland.

PODCAST: Amplify Archaeology My favourite podcast at the moment is Neil Jackman’s Amplify Archaeology. Each episode is a (re)discovery of Irish archaeology, from the Newgrange solstice to Viking Dublin. Jackman gives his guests plenty of space and time to explain some intriguing treasures from our island.

MUSIC: Sigur Rós I’m currently listening to, ÁTTA, the latest offering by the Icelandic band Sigur Rós. It’s a sweeping, spiritual and cinematic album, recorded with the London Contemporary Orchestra. I love writing and illustrating to it. I share an art studio with my partner and we listen to music a lot while we work. We have quite similar tastes, which helps. Other artists I enjoy: Brian Eno, David Sylvian, Cocteau Twins and Chet Baker.

TRAVEL: Iceland I hope to get up to Iceland later in the year. My partner was there in January and she has me eager to make the trip with her this time. I expect I will find it very inspirational so I plan to carry a sketch pad with me.