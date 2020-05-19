Author Neil Gaiman apologies over lockdown journey from New Zealand to Skye

Neil Gaiman has apologised after returning to Scotland from New Zealand during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 59-year-old author was criticised during First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s daily coronavirus briefing on Monday after it was revealed he had gone back to Skye.

The American Gods writer said in a blog post that he travelled more than 11,000 miles from where he was living with his partner Amanda Palmer after they “agreed they needed some space”.

I came straight here and I've been in isolation here ever since Neil Gaiman

On Tuesday, Gaiman apologised for his actions, saying he had “done something stupid”.

He wrote: “Like so many other people, my home life and work had been turned upside down by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“I was panicked, more than a little overwhelmed and stuck in New Zealand.

“When I landed, the whole of the UK was under lockdown rules.

“I drove directly to my home in the UK, which is on Skye. I came straight here and I’ve been in isolation here ever since.”

Police officers spoke to him at his home and told him if he was safe in New Zealand he should have remained there.

He added: “Since I got here, Skye has had its own tragic Covid outbreak – 10 deaths in a local care home.

“It’s not set up to handle things like this and all the local resources are needed to look after the local community.

“I made a mistake. Don’t do what I did. Don’t come to the Highlands and islands unless you have to.

“I’m sure I’ve done sillier things in my life but this is the most foolish thing I’ve done in quite a while.”

PA Media