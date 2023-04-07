‘Audiences expect something a little steamy’ – Why TV adaptations add S&M and sex scenes to the classics
The BBC’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’s prim classic has left some viewers outraged by S&M scenes – and others believing the author himself would’ve been delighted by the rumpus
Andrea Smith
It’s fair to say the sight of a naked Mr Pumblechook being whipped on the bottom by housewife-turned-dominatrix Mrs Joe Gargery had some viewers of the new BBC adaptation of Great Expectations reaching for the smelling salts.