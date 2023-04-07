| 12.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Audiences expect something a little steamy’ – Why TV adaptations add S&M and sex scenes to the classics

The BBC’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’s prim classic has left some viewers outraged by S&M scenes – and others believing the author himself would’ve been delighted by the rumpus

Steven Knight's Great Expectations has raised many an eyebrow. Picture by FX Networks/Miya Mizuno Expand
Great Expectations version 2023, featuring Mr Pumblechook (Matt Berry), Sara Gargery (Hayley Squires) and Joe Gargery (Owen McDonnell). Courtesy of FX Networks/Miya Mizuno Expand
Colin Firth in 'Pride and Prejudice' Expand
BBC's Tipping the Velvet, 2002, starring Keeley Hawes and Rachael Stirling Expand
Emma Corrin &amp; Jack O&rsquo;Connell in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Courtesy of Netflix Expand
Jonathan Rhys Meyers &amp;Natalie Dormer in The Tudors © 2008 CPT Holdings, Inc Expand

Close

Steven Knight's Great Expectations has raised many an eyebrow. Picture by FX Networks/Miya Mizuno

Steven Knight's Great Expectations has raised many an eyebrow. Picture by FX Networks/Miya Mizuno

Great Expectations version 2023, featuring Mr Pumblechook (Matt Berry), Sara Gargery (Hayley Squires) and Joe Gargery (Owen McDonnell). Courtesy of FX Networks/Miya Mizuno

Great Expectations version 2023, featuring Mr Pumblechook (Matt Berry), Sara Gargery (Hayley Squires) and Joe Gargery (Owen McDonnell). Courtesy of FX Networks/Miya Mizuno

Colin Firth in 'Pride and Prejudice'

Colin Firth in 'Pride and Prejudice'

BBC's Tipping the Velvet, 2002, starring Keeley Hawes and Rachael Stirling

BBC's Tipping the Velvet, 2002, starring Keeley Hawes and Rachael Stirling

Emma Corrin &amp; Jack O&rsquo;Connell in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Courtesy of Netflix

Emma Corrin & Jack O’Connell in Lady Chatterley's Lover. Courtesy of Netflix

Jonathan Rhys Meyers &amp;Natalie Dormer in The Tudors © 2008 CPT Holdings, Inc

Jonathan Rhys Meyers &Natalie Dormer in The Tudors © 2008 CPT Holdings, Inc

/

Steven Knight's Great Expectations has raised many an eyebrow. Picture by FX Networks/Miya Mizuno

Andrea Smith Twitter

It’s fair to say the sight of a naked Mr Pumblechook being whipped on the bottom by housewife-turned-dominatrix Mrs Joe Gargery had some viewers of the new BBC adaptation of Great Expectations reaching for the smelling salts.

The six-part miniseries from Peaky Blinders creator, Steven Knight, certainly added an unexpected frisson to a genteel Sunday night’s viewing last week. Coming hot on the heels of the more sedate pleasures of Countryfile and the Antiques Roadshow, the kinky scene raised eyebrows because it doesn’t take place in Charles Dickens’s 1860 book.

Most Watched

Privacy