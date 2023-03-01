Astrologer Russell Grant recovering from brain tumour operation

Russell Grant said he is recovering from brain tumour surgery, which he underwent before Christmas – with the update coinciding with Brain Tumour Awareness Month.

The astrologer and TV personality, 72, praised the “A-team” medics and “caring nurses” who took care of him during the invasive surgery.

Announcing the update on Twitter on the first day of Brain Tumour Awareness Month, Grant shared a smiling picture of himself sporting a blue Wealdstone FC shirt.

He captioned it: “Before Christmas I had a brain tumour removed by the A-Team Prof Pathmanban, Dr Bhalla, Dr Kearney, the caring nurses & Vicky Walsh of Alex Hospital Manchester & Dr Wilton YG Bangor I’m now into recovery on @BrainTumourOrg Day.

“Thank you all.”

In a subsequent tweet, he stated he “didn’t want a fuss” during the surgery – noting that he had already lost his late mother Jo, who died in 2021 from Covid.

The Brain Tumour Charity wrote on Twitter: “All the best Russell from all of us at The Charity & all our supporters”, while the Alzheimer’s Society also wished him a “speedy recovery”.

In December, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant told the Mirror that he had a lump removed from his pituitary gland in a five-hour surgery.

He also said the growth had threatened to “blank out” his optic nerve.