New dad Ashley Banjo joked that he looked “horrendous” as he joined the Dancing On Ice panel for the first time since becoming a father.

Ashley Banjo says he looks horrendous after becoming a dad

The Diversity star and his wife Francesca welcomed their daughter Rose on Thursday.

Ahead of Dancing On Ice on Sunday, Banjo shared a picture on his Instagram Story which showed him in a car on the way to judge the ice show, saying he was a “tired daddy”.

As the ITV programme got under way he was congratulated by his fellow Dancing On Ice stars and told them: “I look horrendous!”

“I am in love,” he added.

“I know she is not technically watching yet but, ‘Daddy will be home soon Rosie, I love you’.”

Banjo revealed in October that he and his wife were expecting a baby girl after a “difficult journey”.

Announcing his baby’s arrival, Banjo shared a picture showing Francesca cuddling Rose in a hospital bed, while he stood beside them.

“Our beautiful daughter came into the world at 6:45pm on 21st February 2019 – weighing a healthy 8lbs 13oz,” he said.

“Her name is Rose Adura Banjo.

“I am in the deepest love ever with my little family @francescabanjo I love you and am so proud #nextchapter.”

Press Association