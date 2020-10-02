Artwork near Liverpool landmark details Donald Trump’s ‘dystopian’ America

Artist Cold War Steve with his new piece of art, Trumpscape, outside the Liver Building in Liverpool (Danny Lawson/PA)

A huge anti-Donald Trump artwork is taking shape near Liverpool’s Royal Liver Building on Friday.

The 1,500 square feet Trumpscape jigsaw is an “apocalyptic vision” of Mr Trump’s America in the age of Covid-19.

It is covering an area near the Grade I listed building on the city’s waterfront.

Liverpool City Council assisted with the location of the artwork but says no taxpayers’ cash has been spent and the project is funded by TV channel Sky Arts.

Artist Cold War Steve with his new piece of art, Trumpscape (Danny Lawson/PA)

Artist Cold War Steve with his new piece of art, Trumpscape (Danny Lawson/PA)

Visitors to the Pier Head will see the gradual building of the 144-piece, 12.5m x 11m puzzle over Friday and Saturday by the artist known as Cold War Steve, the nom de plume of Christopher Spencer.

The Trumpscape is described as an “epic portrayal” of Mr Trump’s America and “of the grimy, desperate depths of UK-US trade deal cosying” and the spectacle of the US election trail.

Mr Spencer said: “I cannot wait to be back in Liverpool, the scene of my very first commissioned artwork and a city I love very much, politically and spiritually on point and always supportive of my work.

“The piece depicts Trump’s America in the age of Covid, complete with his acolytes, supporters and assorted wrong ‘uns, a truly dystopian scene.

“Hopefully, the completion of the jigsaw, piece by piece, will help in some small way with the cosmic alignment and see him voted out in November.”

Artist Cold War Steve (Danny Lawson/PA)

Artist Cold War Steve (Danny Lawson/PA)

The work was conceived before Mr Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus.

Mr Spencer is a British collage artist and satirist who created a Twitter feed @Coldwar_Steve.

Typically depicting dystopian scenes of English life his artwork is populated by British media figures, celebrities, and politicians, usually with EastEnders actor Steve McFadden (in character as Phil Mitchell).

The works are often perceived to have an anti-Brexit stance and are popular on Twitter.

A further public art display from Mr Spencer is running from October 9 in Coventry.

