Arts embracing ‘new normal’ as cultural hotspots prepare to reopen

An arts director has said the re-opening of museums, galleries and arts centres represents a landmark day for Irish culture.

However, Tony Sheehan of the Triskel Arts Centre in Cork said Irish venues will be adapting for some time to the "new normal" of life in Ireland as Level Five restrictions over the Covid-19 pandemic are eased.

Mr Sheehan said that the astonishing hunger in Ireland for music, theatre, visual arts and other forms of culture sparked a remarkable surge in online provisions over the past 14 months.

But he said people are desperate now for a return to "the live show" with music, art, drama and exhibitions.





Read More

"We feel like we are waiting and ready to get out of the trap," he said.

"We have been working really hard behind the scenes to be ready for this day when venues would again be allowed to operate as the Level Five restrictions are eased."

Mr Sheehan pointed out that, such was the demand for arts events, Triskel organised 78 different digital shows over the lockdown period as Ireland awaited the vaccine roll-out.

From humble beginnings with just a few socially-distanced performers and a show broadcast via a smartphone, Triskel were able to offer complex, multi-performer shows in a professional online format.

However, he said the easing of Level Five restrictions doesn't mean an instant return to pre-pandemic indoor operations.

Triskel is now awaiting Cork City Council approval of a complex arts plan which will see the development of a courtyard performance space to provide offerings in a special outdoor environment.

"Theatres were essentially designed to stop social distancing - they are all about bringing people together, creating gatherings to celebrate art and culture and all that is rich in our society," he said.

"So we now have to re-think everything that we do - we have to basically redesign how we operate, at least in the short to medium term."

The normal indoor venue at Triskel offers a seating capacity of 300.

They are now developing the outdoor courtyard in front of the 18th Century Christchurch, a beautiful Georgian church in Cork deconsecrated in 1979 which operates as a state-of-the-art cultural venue and auditorium, as a special performance space.

Shows can be offered here in an outdoor setting and with a seating capacity of 50.

Its indoor venue will be reserved, for the time being, for artists as a work and artistic development space.

Normal indoor events are not expected before next autumn.

"People need the encouragement and inspiration that the arts can give them. The arts will be part of the fightback and recovery from this virus," he said.

"It is a particularly challenging task for us because here at Triskel we operate a cinema, a concert hall, a gallery, a theatre company in Corcadorca and we also host the Cork Traveller Women's Network."

Triskel's Cafe will now be operated by Brook Catering - and the success of Triskel's digital arts offering is something they hope to retain for future programme offerings.

"There has been a remarkable demand for what we offer. I would actually describe it as a hunger from the public. I think it shows just how much Irish people want and need the arts in their lives."



