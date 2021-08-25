Artist Dame Elizabeth Blackadder dies aged 89

Artist Dame Elizabeth Blackadder has died aged 89.

The Scottish Gallery announced on Instagram that she died peacefully on Monday.

Dame Elizabeth was well known for her watercolours featuring flowers, cats and Oriental objects.

She was the first woman to be elected to both the Royal Scottish Academy and the Royal Academy.

A painting by Dame Elizabeth Blackadder is carried in to the Palace of Holyroodhouse after she was appointed Her Majesty's Painter and Limner (Ben Curtis/PA)

Guy Peploe, a director at the Scottish Gallery, said: "Elizabeth was without question one of our greatest artists, as well-known in London as Scotland.

Guy Peploe, a director at the Scottish Gallery, said: “Elizabeth was without question one of our greatest artists, as well-known in London as Scotland.

“She was very important to the gallery with an exhibition history of over 60 years, and will be hugely missed by all who knew her.”

The artist was born in Falkirk in 1931 and studied at Edinburgh College of Art from 1949 until 1954.

She secured travelling scholarships to southern Europe and Italy and married fellow artist John Houston in 1956.

Dame Elizabeth taught at Edinburgh College of Art from 1962 until her retirement in 1986.

Her work can be seen at places including the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art, the Tate Gallery and the Museum of Modern Art in New York, and has featured on a series of Royal Mail stamps.

She was appointed Her Majesty’s Painter and Limner in Scotland in 2001.