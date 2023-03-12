Armchair guide to the Oscars: When it starts, how to watch and who the Irish nominees are up against

After weeks of anticipation, Irish hopefuls will find out tonight if they will be going home with an iconic Oscar’s trophy.

The 95th Oscars is being held at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood.

This year the ceremony is being presented by chat show host Jimmy Kimmel who previously joked that the decision to have a champagne-coloured carpet this year “shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed” – referencing Will Smith’s now-infamous slap at the 2022 Oscars.

The Academy’s chief executive Bill Kramer said previously that a “crisis team” would be introduced at this year’s show to mitigate “potential surprises”.

Irish viewers can watch the proceedings live on Sky Cinema Oscars from 1am. Viewers can also purchase a one-day Now TV pass to watch the ceremony on Sky Oscars.

This year’s awards will be presented by notable actors including Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Pedro Pascal, Elizabeth Olsen and John Travolta.

Other presenters include Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Halle Berry, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy and Dwayne Johnson.

Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child, will perform her Oscar-nominated song Lift Me Up from Marvel’s blockbuster sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Grammy-winning US rock star Lenny Kravitz, will perform during the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

The winners are selected by a vote of over 10,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, that lasts four months.

Last year awards in eight categories were pre-recorded, which drew a backlash from industry professionals, but this year all 23 awards will be presented live.

The nominees

Ireland has a record 14 Oscar nominations this year, with the Banshees of Inisherian and An Cailín Ciúin and several Irish actors in the hunt for major honours.

‘Banshees’ is nominated in the Best Film category but it faces stiff competition from awards season juggernaut Everything Everywhere All At Once.

The sci-fi epic, directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, swept top prizes at the Film Independent Spirit Awards and the Screen Actors Guild (Sag) awards, marking it out as a clear frontrunner at the Oscars.

The thriller, which sees a family torn apart by an inter-dimensional rift, heads into the Academy Awards ceremony with 11 nominations, including for lead actress Michelle Yeoh and supporting actor Ke Huy Quan.

Martin McDonagh’s dark Irish comedy has become the most Oscar-nominated Irish film ever, clocking up nine nominations ahead of Sunday’s show.

All four of the film’s main stars; Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon received top acting nods – alongside McDonagh for best director.

Farrell and Kildare actor Paul Mescal are competing for the Best Actor award. Mescal has been nominated for the coming-of-age drama Aftersun.

The category also includes Elvis’ Austin Butler and The Whale star Brendan Fraser, along with veteran British actor Bill Nighy for Living.

Banshees actors Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan are both nominated in the best supporting male actor category, while their co-star Kerry Condon has been nominated for best female in a supporting role.

Gleeson and Keoghan face off against Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) and Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Condon is nominated alongside Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything, Everywhere All at Once) and Stephanie Hsu (Everything, Everywhere All at Once).

In the coveted best picture category, All Quiet On The Western Front is up alongside The Fabelmans, Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The German film recently scooped seven prizes at the Bafta film awards.

Other contenders include blockbuster sequels Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way Of Water, as well as Tar, Elvis, Women Talking, and Triangle Of Sadness.

However, All Quiet On The Western Front is also nominated in the international feature category alongside An Cailín Ciúin, Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium) and EO (Poland).

Meanwhile, the Northern Ireland short An Irish Goodbye has been nominated for the short picture award. Ivalu, Le Pupille, Night Ride and The Red Suitcase have also been nominated in the category.

The Banshees Of Inisherin won the best short picture Oscar in 2004 for his film Six Shooter that starred Brendan Gleeson.

Additional reporting by PA Media.