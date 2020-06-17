Arlene Phillips says she is ‘hurting’ over plight of theatre industry

Arlene Phillips has said she is “hurting” over the plight of the theatre industry.

The choreographer and former Strictly Come Dancing judge said the situation the sector finds itself in amid the coronavirus pandemic is “truly frightening”.

In a Twitter post, she added: “It’s like theatre has been washed away like a tidal wave and there is no one to turn to for help.”

It is truly frightening. Itâs like theatre has been washed away like a tidal wave and there is no one to turn to for help. https://t.co/ay46pnwIIB — Arlene Phillips CBE (@arlenephillips) June 17, 2020

Phillips, who has worked on West End and Broadway musicals, said she is “hurting for all those whose life is theatre”.

Theatres remain closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no concrete plans in place for them to reopen.

Industry figures have previously warned that venues risk permanent closure if long-term support is not put in place to help see them through the crisis.

Expand Close (Isabel Infantes/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Phillips’s comments came after it was revealed West End musicals including Les Miserables, Mary Poppins, Hamilton and The Phantom Of The Opera will not return this year.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Wednesday that the Government is looking at further ways it can support the industry and plans that may allow live performances to resume in the future.

PA Media