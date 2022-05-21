| 10.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ardal O’Hanlon: ‘By all means stick a warning sticker on it, but don’t cancel comedy for being offensive’

Treat viewers like adults, says ‘Father Ted’ star Ardal O’Hanlon 

Ardal O'Hanlon (56) will reunite with Father Ted's Pauline McLynn in Sky comedy 'Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything'. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

Close

Ardal O'Hanlon (56) will reunite with Father Ted's Pauline McLynn in Sky comedy 'Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything'. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ardal O'Hanlon (56) will reunite with Father Ted's Pauline McLynn in Sky comedy 'Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything'. Photo: Tony Gavin

Ardal O'Hanlon (56) will reunite with Father Ted's Pauline McLynn in Sky comedy 'Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything'. Photo: Tony Gavin

Julie Ann Trainor

He shot to fame as unworldly Dougal McGuire in Father Ted in the mid-1990s.

More than two decades on, many comedies nowadays are seen as playing it safe, due to the newfound cancel culture debate.

Most Watched

Privacy