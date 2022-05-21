Ardal O’Hanlon: ‘By all means stick a warning sticker on it, but don’t cancel comedy for being offensive’

He shot to fame as unworldly Dougal McGuire in Father Ted in the mid-1990s.

More than two decades on, many comedies nowadays are seen as playing it safe, due to the newfound cancel culture debate.

Yet actor Ardal O’Hanlon believes the Craggy Island spoof could still have a place in today’s society, regardless of the woke brigade.

“I think it probably could still be made, but you might change a few things,” O’Hanlon said of the hit Channel 4 comedy that focused on three priests and their housekeeper in a remote island parish.

“I’m of a generation where I trust people to make up their own minds, and I think viewers should be treated like adults.

“I recognise that it is a thing, but I wouldn’t be for or against it.

“I personally think viewers are robust – they can decide very quickly, and they’ll turn it off it they don’t like it.’

Speaking at Sky’s Up Next event in London, O’Hanlon (56) said: “I think there are a few episodes of Father Ted that do have warnings – like the Chinese community one, and it’s fair enough.

“I don’t really have a problem with that as long as they don’t take down shows completely, but by all means put a warning on it the way that [music] albums used to have a warning sticker about bad language,” he said.

O’Hanlon – who began his career on the stand-up circuit – said: “I read an essay the other day about [American TV series] Seinfeld – and it pointed out that you couldn’t make a show like that today.

Video of the Day

Read More

“A lot of people had real problems with the way minorities and gay people were represented in that show, even though they would have considered that they were very progressive in terms of writing at that time, so comedy dates dramatically.

“The only thing about Father Ted is that priest fashion doesn’t date, so from that point of view [it could still work],” he quipped.

Luckily, the father of three has avoided falling into a typecast role of comedies only.

He played DI Jack Mooney in British-French crime drama, Death in Paradise, from 2017 to 2020, but admits he is secretly relieved his stint came to an end.

“Don’t get me wrong – I loved doing Death in Paradise, and I couldn’t tell anyone this until now, but I’m glad I don’t have to go out there anymore.

“It was four summers in the island of Guadeloupe.

“So it was the time of the heat, and I got quite used to it actually.

“And there were huge compensations in terms of on your days off you could do lots of adventures, and there was a great social life, as you can imagine.”

“However,” he added. “I was an Irish man trapped on a little island. You’ve got to be practical.”

In spite of his former co-star, Ben Miller, making a return to the BBC programme, O’Hanlon ruled out following suit.

“You never say never. But honestly I feel like I did my time, and I really enjoyed it.”

The next role which he sinks his teeth into is Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything.

The Manchester-based comedy will arrive on Sky later this year.

It will also star Bafta winner, Sheridan Smith.

“I play her dad, and we’ve a great warm and fun-filled relationship,” he said.

“We consider ourselves to be best friends and we spend most of our scenes in the pub together.”

As fate would have it, his onscreen wife will be Irish actress – and blast from the past – Pauline McLynn, who played housekeeper Mrs Doyle in Father Ted.

“We play Rosie’s Northern Irish parents,” he said. “I got a call a week before filming started, saying, ‘Do you know who your wife is in this?’

“I think Pauline and I make a very convincing old couple given our history together.

“It is brilliant to be working alongside each other again.”