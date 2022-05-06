Arcade Fire to launch autumn world tour with Dublin concert

Arcade Fire, whose members include brothers Will (thrid from left) and Win (centre) Butler

Canadian indie rock legends Arcade Fire have announced that they will launch their world tour in Dublin’s 3Arena on August 30.

Following the massive reception to singles “The Lightning I, II” and “Unconditional I” the band's sixth album “WE” had its world release today.

WE’s release coincides with the announcement of Arcade Fire’s world tour.

In the wake of surprise performances – including New Orleans’ Toulouse Theatre, New York’s Bowery Ballroom, Coachella’s Mojave Tent and KOKO in London – the WE world tour will see the return of the full production Arcade Fire live act experience to global stages.

The tour launches in Dublin on Tuesday, August 30th and runs through to December 1st in Toronto.

The North American leg of the WE tour — featuring very special guest Beck playing a nightly acoustic set — will kick off October 28th in Washington DC, while Europe is treated to special guest Feist.

Tickets for all dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 13 at 10am local time.

Arcade Fire has partnered with PLUS1 so that €1 per ticket goes to KANPE and their work bringing support to the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.

