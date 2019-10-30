Apprentice viewers were horrified as the candidates struggled to recall the dates of the Second World War.

Apprentice viewers horrified candidates did not know Second World War date

The contestants had to find a pre-war copy of Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland during the latest instalment of the BBC show.

It led to a conversation in which some of the hopefuls questioned how long the war had lasted and whether 1945 was the start or end date.

Fans of the programme said it was “disgraceful” the candidates were clueless about the dates.

“They should be fired for not knowing the second world war was,” one person posted on Twitter.

Another said: “How can you not know how long world war 2 lasted for & between what years? Disgraceful.”

One fan posted: “DO NOT start waxing lyrical about the ‘Youth of Today’ not knowing the dates of the Second World War!

“This has nothing to do with youth, it’s a frontal lobotomy lack of intelligence issue.

“How incredibly embarrassing. Cringeworthy.”

“Actually shameful that they don’t know what year World War 2 started,” said another person.

Another viewer asked: “How the bloody hell do you get to adulthood and not know when the Second World War was?”

The Apprentice continues on BBC One.

