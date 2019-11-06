Apprentice viewers fuming as candidate fired despite record-breaking sales

The Apprentice viewers were outraged as Iasha Masood was fired just weeks after making a record-breaking £1.2 million profit in a task.

The candidate was kicked out of the boardroom during Wednesday’s episode of the BBC show.

She was cut after a theme park challenge, in which the contestants had to design a ride for Thorpe Park.

Masood fell foul of Lord Sugar after fellow candidate Lottie Lion suggested she had not done much in the task.

The businessman decided it was a case of “too little too late” and sent Masood packing, but fans were fuming.

Many pointed out that it came just weeks after her team made a huge profit – setting an Apprentice record – when they invented a commuter bike.

“Did everyone just forget that Aisha was the one that got the record breaking £1.2 million??” asked one person on Twitter.

Did everyone just forget that Aisha was the one that got the record breaking £1.2 million?? #TheApprentice — lib (@Usmaan__Mirza) November 6, 2019

“1.2 MILLION from Aisha. First ever in the apprentice. What has Lottie done?? Answers please,” said another.

1.2 MILLION from Aisha. First ever in the apprentice. What has Lottie done?? Answers please #TheApprentice — Andie aiddia (@aidoo_andrea) November 6, 2019

“The disrespect #Aisha got on this show is mad, she was the one that got the record breaking million pounds in sales,” said another displeased viewer.

The disrespect #Aisha got on this show is mad, she was the one that got the record breaking million pounds in sales. #TheApprentice — Mr Harry (@Harry_Badshah) November 6, 2019

One baffled fan asked: “I am so confused again. Aisha got the £1 MILLION+ deal as the PROJECT MANAGER and her pitch literally saved the TOY task!

“How could nobody remember that? How did Aisha not speak up for herself? Those are 2 BIG wins. How did no-one remember??????”

I am so confused again. Aisha got the £1 MILLION+ deal as the PROJECT MANAGER and her pitch literally saved the TOY task! How could nobody remember that? How did Aisha not speak up for herself? Those are 2 BIG wins. How did no-one remember?????? #TheApprentice — Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) November 6, 2019

Another person posted: “That was unfair firing, Iasha should have had a reprieve for the record million pound sales she oversaw alone, that Dean bloke I’ve no idea what he’s done in the last 6 odd weeks.”

#theapprentice that was unfair firing, Iasha should have had a reprieve for the record million pound sales she oversaw alone, that Dean bloke I've no idea what he's done in the last 6 odd weeks. — em (@solarfeeeling) November 6, 2019

The Apprentice continues on BBC One.

PA Media