Apple TV+ announces air date for Ted Lasso season three

Apple TV+ has announced the air date of the third season of its highly popular UK football-based comedy Ted Lasso.

The show, starring Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham and Nick Mohammed, will return to screens on March 15.

A new trailer, shared by the streamer on Tuesday, showed members of AFC Richmond writing their own versions of Lasso’s famous yellow and blue “believe” sign.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Finished products include Goldstein’s surly character writing the word in tiny lettering, Juno Temple’s sparkling offering, and Cristo Fernandez, who plays happy-go-lucky Dani Rojas, writing the Spanish word “creer”.

Walking into the dressing room to see the signs adorning the walls, Sudeikis tells coach Beard, played by Brendan Hunt: “Well, if seeing is believing, I believe we’ve been seen”.

The multi-award winning series follows American football coach Lasso as he tackles the English soccer league at struggling club AFC Richmond.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

Last year, Ted Lasso equalled its record-breaking 2021 Emmy nomination run by picking up a total of 20 nods for the second year in a row.

The series also won British comedian and actor Brett Goldstein an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy series.

The streamer previously shared a first-look image of Lasso squaring off against former assistant coach-turned arch-rival Nathan Shelley, played by Mohammed.