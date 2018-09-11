Self-described “Bollywood baker” Antony has been sent home from The Great British Bake Off.

Antony becomes third contestant to leave The Great British Bake Off

The Indian contestant has become the third to leave the tent after struggling with his showstopper and garlic naans.

Antony, 29, also failed to impress with his signature Chelsea buns as the bakers battled with bread week, which became the banker’s “doomsday”.

While he departed the show, self-doubting Rahul was named as Star Baker for the second time and hailed as a “little genius” by an impressed Paul Hollywood.

Rahul was crowned Star Baker (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/PA)

The diminutive and nervous baker was called an “enigma” by Noel Fielding as the Bake Off team discussed Rahul’s talents.

While he triumphed, Antony’s ghee-soaked naans came out of the oven partly burned and partly raw, and his miscounted Chelsea buns, complete with bacon, were overdone.

He said: “Although I knew bread week might be my doomsday, I wouldn’t change the experience for the world.

“Paul prowling around the tent made me stupidly nervous as he is the Bread King, so that wrecked my nerves as I wanted to try my best in bread week.

“My family in India are pretty elated about the whole experience. They are so proud of me.

“I can’t believe I was still smiling as I finished the bake, as I felt an emotional wreck.”

Antony said that his expertise did not lie in naans, but another kind of bread.

“Hopefully all my ancestors’ souls are helping me out,” he said when beginning his technical challenge.

After things did not go to plan with the naans, he added: “I’m not from the region that makes naans. We make rotis, which is very different.”

Dan bagged another Hollywood handshake with his “annoyingly perfect” Chelsea buns, but rising to the challenge of bread week, Rahul was crowned Star Baker.

The shy hopeful said of his demeanour: “It’s just me being me. I just feel so scared all the time.”

But he nevertheless received lavish praise from the judges, with Hollywood saying his buns were “baked to perfection”, and, being wowed by his showstopper, said: “That’s fantastic. You are a little genius, Rahul.”

Terry’s garlic naan earned him a win in the technical challenge in the show’s third week.

