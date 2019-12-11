Anton Du Beke has quipped about his rare appearance in the Strictly Come Dancing final: “I don’t like to brag”.

Anton Du Beke says ‘I don’t like to brag’ as he prepares for Strictly final

The veteran dancer has made it through to the big night for only the second time after competing in every series since the BBC show launched.

“I don’t like to brag. (It’s the second time) in 17 years!” the 53-year-old joked.

His dance partner, EastEnders actress Emma Barton said: “We’re going to enjoy every single second because it’s going to be over (soon).”

It's the last listening-in of 2019. Headphones on for all the Ballroom sounds from the #Strictly Semi-Final! 🎧

Kelvin Fletcher, who is favourite to win the BBC One show, admitted “training is tough” as he prepares for the grand finale.

But the ex-Emmerdale star told The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show that all the contestants are just happy to have made the final three.

“We’ve already started reflecting back on what has been an incredible time,” he told the BBC Radio 2 show.

Strictly Finalists Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden on the Zoe Ball breakfast show on BBC Radio 2 on Wednesday 11th December 2019.

“Now, going into the final this week, it has been the most incredible experience I’ve ever had … I’ve got (dance partner) Oti (Mabuse) to thank for everything.”

Karim Zeroual, who is partnered with professional dancer Amy Dowden, said it is “surreal” to have made it so far.

“It was … the best feeling ever,” the CBBC presenter said of discovering he had made the final three.

“We had no expectations, so to have had the reaction we’ve had, all the support, it’s very humbling,” said the 26-year-old, who scored the most 10s during the series.

