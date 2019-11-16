Anton Du Beke breaks 17-series duck to score maximum 10s on Strictly

Anton Du Beke has earned his first ever 10s on Strictly after 17 series performing on the show.

The professional was stunned by the acclaim from the judges, and told his partner Emma Barton: “17 series, you don’t understand.”

"Now I know how Kevin Clifton feels" Anton Du Beke just got his first 10s on #Strictly EVER! pic.twitter.com/OzIp3zF1c7 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 16, 2019

The pair were given a score of 37 for their performance of the American smooth.

Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli revealed their 10s after the dance at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, sparking pandemonium,

Du Beke ran around the interview platform in delight that he had broken his scoring duck.

Craig Revel Horwood said of the dance: “Beautiful movement around the floor, elegant, graceful.”

Motsi Mabuse told Barton: “I think that was the best since you started Strictly.”

Du Beke has been involved with the show since 2004, and has never won the show.

PA Media