Anton Du Beke will be hoping win Strictly Come Dancing this weekend for the first time ever by repeating his highest-scoring dance of the series with Emma Barton.

Anton Du Beke and Emma Barton to repeat top-scoring dance in bid to win Strictly

The three remaining couples will each perform three times during this Saturday’s glittering finale – a judges’ pick dance, their own favourite routine from the series and a new showdance.

EastEnders star Barton and Du Beke will perform their Charleston to Thoroughly Modern Millie from musicals week in the grand final, the routine that saw them receive 39 points from the judges.

🥁Drum roll... #Strictly 2019 Grand Final Showdance and Judges' Pick revealed! 👉https://t.co/VcGTcVY4N8. Tune-in to #ItTakesTwo this Friday to find out our couples favourite dance. pic.twitter.com/xBiAH7qaCj — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 10, 2019

It was chosen as their judges’ pick routine for the Strictly grand final, and their showdance will be to Irving Berlin’s Let Yourself Go.

Veteran ballroom dancer Du Beke has been on the show since it began in 2004, but has never won the Glitterball Trophy – and he has only been in the final once before.

Fellow finalists Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse’s judge’s pick is their saucy rumba to Ain’t No Sunshine from week four, for which they were awarded 36 points.

Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden’s judge’s choice routine is their quickstep to Mr Pinstripe Suit, which impressed the panel enough for them to top the leaderboard in week seven with 39 points.

Soap star Fletcher and Mabuse’s showdance will be to Shout by the Isley Brothers, and children’s TV presenter Zeroual and Dowden’s showdance is to Pink song A Million Dreams.

The favourite dances for each couple have yet to be revealed.

The songs and dances for the Strictly grand final were revealed as the latest bookies odds suggest that Barton and Du Beke could be in the running to win the series.

Barton has attracted a late flurry of bets for the final according to Coral bookmakers, although Fletcher and Mabuse are still currently the favourites to lift the Glitterball Trophy with odds of 3-10.

Barton’s odds have been slashed this week from 7-2 to 3-1, while Zeroual is the outsider at 12-1.

Coral’s John Hill said: “Kelvin has stood out since day one of this series, however, punters are really starting to get behind Emma and Anton in our betting as they feel the pair could pull off an upset in the final this weekend.”

The Strictly Come Dancing grand final is on BBC One at 7.05pm on Saturday.

