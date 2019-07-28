Anton and Belle dumped from Love Island villa during penultimate episode

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan have been dumped from the Love Island villa – one day before the ITV2 show’s finale.

The pair placed bottom in the penultimate public vote before the winner is crowned on Monday night.

After making a surprise appearance in the villa, Caroline Flack announced that Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague as well as Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea were safe.

Both couples had been saved by their fellow islanders in Friday night’s secret vote.

However, Ovie Soko and India Reynolds along with Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins faced missing out on a chance to win the £50,000 prize money.

But it was Scottish gym owner Anton and Bromley-based make-up artist Belle who were booted from the show after securing the least public votes.

Sunday’s episode also saw the islanders visited by their families.

Maura’s mother appeared to have reservations over her partner.

Maura, who has been coupled up with Curtis in recent weeks following the breakdown of his romance with former contestant Amy Hart, asked her mother what she thinks of him.

Her mother appeared to hesitate and sighs, before saying: “He’s nice. I’m trusting your judgment. And I know you’re not a bad judge of character.

“And there’s obviously something you see in him.

“If you’re happy, then I am happy.”

Meanwhile, ballroom dancer Curtis’s parents tell him that they like Maura, although his mother mispronounces her name as Moira.

Later, Curtis’s father tells Maura during their first meeting: “I like your explosive ways.”

She replies: “They call me Hurricane Maura in here but I’m not that explosive at home.”

There is a potentially awkward meeting between Anton and his partner Belle’s father, The Football Factory actor Tamer Hassan.

Appearing nervous upon meeting Tamer, Anton says to him: “We’ve got a few words to have.”

Tamer replies: “We’ll have ‘the’ chat later.”

Alongside her parents, Belle asks what they think of her partner, to which her mother replies: “He’s got a sweet side.”

Anton, who is visited by his mother and his uncle, asks for their thoughts on Belle, with whom he had a huge argument last week that nearly ended their romance.

His mother says: “I didn’t like her at first. But I get her.

“And what I like about her is she’s stood up for you the whole time. She’s got your back.”

As the two families meet, Tamer says: “You’ve had a few frosty moments. But you’ve done alright.”

The episode also sees Tommy meeting his partner Molly-Mae’s mother and sister.

Tommy’s mother and his brother Roman enter the villa, and his mother tells him: “You’ve picked a nice girl. She’s a lovely girl. You’re so well suited.”

Elsewhere, India’s mother tells her partner Ovie: “You’re much better looking in real life!”

Amber and her partner Greg meet up with their families, and Greg’s mother gives Amber a “lucky Irish shamrock” as a gift for her kindness towards her son.

Sunday’s programme will also see one of the remaining five couples dumped from the island, scuppering their chances of winning the series – and the £50,000 prize – at the final hurdle.

Maura and Curtis, India and Ovie and Belle and Anton are all at risk of being eliminated.

The results of the public vote will be revealed by host Caroline Flack.

Love Island concludes on ITV2 on Monday night.

