Ant McPartlin poses for pictures as he arrives for wedding

The TV presenter was joined by fellow host Declan Donnelly at a church in Hampshire.

Ant McPartlin, with Declan Donnelly (right), arriving at St Michael&rsquo;s church (Kirsty O&rsquo;Connor/PA) Expand

By Tom Horton, PA

Ant McPartlin posed for pictures with his TV partner and friend Declan Donnelly outside the church where he is to marry.

The duo beamed as they were photographed outside the venue and greeted fans gathered outside.

McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are preparing to tie the knot at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshire, before a reception is held at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

Ant McPartlin, with Declan Donnelly (right), arriving at St Michael&rsquo;s church, Heckfield (Kirsty O&rsquo;Connor/PA) Expand

Guests included This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield.

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018.

They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

Phillip Schofield arriving for the ceremony (Andrew Matthews/PA) Expand

The pair got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

Corbett, who was formerly McPartlin’s personal assistant, has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain’s Got Talent star McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.

