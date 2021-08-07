Ant McPartlin poses for pictures as he arrives for wedding

Ant McPartlin, with Declan Donnelly (right), arriving at St Michael’s church (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Ant McPartlin posed for pictures with his TV partner and friend Declan Donnelly outside the church where he is to marry.

The duo beamed as they were photographed outside the venue and greeted fans gathered outside.

McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett are preparing to tie the knot at St Michael’s Church in Heckfield, Hampshire, before a reception is held at a nearby luxury hotel, where the guests will be staying.

Guests included This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield.

Television presenter McPartlin and his girlfriend have been together since 2018.

They got engaged on Christmas Eve.

The pair got together following McPartlin’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

Corbett, who was formerly McPartlin’s personal assistant, has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

Britain’s Got Talent star McPartlin, from Newcastle-upon-Tyne, has described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his 2018 drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.