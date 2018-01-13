Ant McPartlin confirms split from wife Lisa

The 42-year-old – one half of TV duo Ant and Dec – announced the news on Saturday night after months of rumours regarding the couple’s relationship.

A statement issued by McPartlin’s representative said: “In response to the recent speculation in the media, Ant is very sad to announce that, after eleven years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin.

“Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families.