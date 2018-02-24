Ant left wincing after crashing monster truck in Saturday Night Takeaway return

Ant McPartlin was left wincing and clutching his arm after crashing a monster truck on Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The presenter went head-to-head with Declan Donnelly in a live monster truck race as the programme returned to screens on Saturday night.

Ant surged over a ramp at the end of his final lap before crashing into two stationary cars. Oh trucks, he's only gone and won!



Ant wins the first Ant V Dec of the series 🎉 #Takeaway pic.twitter.com/pPUfcNBkTW — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) February 24, 2018 He labelled the race a “tough, tough challenge” as he emerged from the vehicle holding his left arm before joining Dec and fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Ant – who announced his split from wife Lisa Armstrong earlier in January – won the first challenge of the series after Dec spun his truck in the wrong direction. He appeared fine as he returned to perform alongside Dec and Kylie Minogue later in the programme as the pop star performed a medley of hits.

@antanddec Ant- is your arm ok? Looked like you gave it a proper bash.... great show otherwise ❤❤ — Teri Mills (@Teedoubya) February 24, 2018 Fans on Twitter shared their concern for Ant following the crash. @DHSyweirdo tweeted: “I’m worrying about Ant’s left arm right now.”

@UlstermamaBear wrote: “Hope Ant’s arm is ok from the monster truck! So concerned once he starting holding it.” Awww I hope Ant didn’t hurt his arm to much! Great to have them back @itvtakeaway @antanddec — Jo Munson (@Joiscool1) February 24, 2018 @LauraSBel posted: “Eeeeee that #AntVsDec challenge was not good for my nerves. I don’t know how @antanddec did it. Hope your arm is ok Ant.”

The episode also saw the presenting duo prank their Britain’s Got Talent co-star Amanda Holden as they fooled her into being part of a fake TV broadcast before bringing her face-to-face with her celebrity impersonator.

Appearing on the show to reflect on the prank, she told Ant an Dec: “I am still shocked.

“Honestly, because I thought it was live television. Everybody is watching this, everybody is seeing this. “I was devastated,” she added. Greeting her lookalike, Holden joked: “Do you wanna do the school run, I literally need another me.”

Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway returns next Saturday night on ITV.

Press Association