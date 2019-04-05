Ant McPartlin will be reunited with his long-term presenting partner Declan Donnelly when Britain’s Got Talent returns to screens this weekend.

Ant and Dec to be reunited on screen as Britain’s Got Talent returns

The TV star took a step back from his work commitments following his arrest for drink-driving in March last year, and Donnelly hosted the live Britain’s Got Talent shows alone.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will also return to judge a host of variety acts at both the London Palladium and The Lowry in Manchester.

A drag artist dressed as Queen Elizabeth, a ventriloquist from Devon and an unexpected strip-show from one of the judges will feature as the competition returns for its 13th series.

Also auditioning in front of the panel will be a Dalek from Nottinghamshire and brothers from Russia whose death-defying act will have the judges covering their eyes.

Britain’s Got Talent returns to ITV on Saturday at 7.15pm.

Press Association