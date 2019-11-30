Ant and Dec have poked fun at Cliff Parisi after the actor missed an I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

Ant and Dec have poked fun at Cliff Parisi after the actor missed an I’m A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial.

Ant and Dec take aim at Cliff Parisi over missed I’m A Celebrity trial

Parisi, best known for roles in EastEnders and Call The Midwife, did not take part in Friday’s first challenge, the Sickening Cinema, due to medical reasons.

The challenge saw the celebrities drink pints of blended pig brains and fermented duck eggs.

Nothing like that first sip of fermented duck egg in the morning. Ah, refreshing 😋 @AdeleRoberts #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/rZwxwiMHd4 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 29, 2019

Parisi nominated James Haskell to do the challenge for him, which meant the rugby player had to take part twice.

Referring to the challenge during Saturday’s show, Ant McPartlin asked co-host Declan Donnelly: “What’s it like being Cliff’s driver?”

Donnelly replied: “It’s a dream job – he rings in sick most days.”

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

PA Media