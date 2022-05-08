Ant and Dec secure success at Bafta TV Awards

Ant and Dec at the Bafta's

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway claimed the first award of the TV Baftas, for best entertainment programme this evening.

The presenting duo took to the stage at the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank to collect their award, marking the fourth time they have won in the category.

Ant McPartlin said: “What a great start to the night” before Declan Donnelly added: “We were convinced we weren’t going to get it this year so we came for a bit of a party.”

Hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade, the event celebrates the best of British television across multiple awards.

Bafta chairman Krishnendu Majumdar opened the event with a speech addressing diversity and the changing media landscape, before paying tribute to TV journalists working in Ukraine and Billy Connolly, who will receive the Bafta fellowship during the ceremony.

Lorraine Kelly sent a “special hello” to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as she took to the stage to present the news coverage award.

She joked: “Hello and a special hello to Boris. I’m Lorraine. It’s lovely to see you,” prompting cheers and laughter from the audience.

Mr Johnson appeared not to know who Kelly was during an interview with Good Morning Britain earlier this week.

The award went to ITV News At Ten for its coverage of the storming of the US Capitol.

Cathy Tyson won best supporting actress for Channel 4 series Help, which also stars Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham.

Video of the Day

Channel 4 series It’s A Sin led the nominations with seven in total, after scooping up two Bafta TV Craft Awards last month.