Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly won the prize for TV entertainment presenter at tonight’s National Television Awards.

Ant and Dec, Richard Madden and Strictly among winners at NTA Awards

This was despite McPartlin taking a break following his arrest for drink driving in March last year.

Richard Madden scored two gongs – one for new drama and one for drama performance – for his part in BBC One’s Bodyguard.

Elsewhere, Danny Dyer was handed the award for serial drama performance for his portrayal of Albert Square’s Mick Carter.

Here are all the winners from one of the biggest nights in television.

Factual entertainment – Paul O’Grady with For The Love Of Dogs

Paul O’Grady with the award for best factual entertainment (Ian West/PA)

Drama – Peaky Blinders

Daytime – This Morning

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby with the daytime award (Ian West/PA)

Newcomer – James Moore (Emmerdale)

TV judge – David Walliams (Britain’s Got Talent)

Comedy – Peter Kay (Peter Kay’s Car Share)

New Drama – Bodyguard

Richard Madden holds the award for best drama performance (Ian West/PA)

Quiz – The Chase

Bruce Forsyth entertainment award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Serial drama performance – Danny Dyer (EastEnders)

Danny Dyer celebrates winning the serial drama performance award (Ian West/PA)

Drama performance – Richard Madden (Bodyguard)

TV entertainment presenter – Ant and Dec

Special recognition – David Dimbleby

David Dimbleby was handed the special recognition award at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing

Serial drama – Emmerdale

Press Association