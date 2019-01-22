Ant and Dec, Richard Madden and Strictly among winners at NTA Awards
All the winners from this year’s NTAs.
Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly won the prize for TV entertainment presenter at tonight’s National Television Awards.
This was despite McPartlin taking a break following his arrest for drink driving in March last year.
Richard Madden scored two gongs – one for new drama and one for drama performance – for his part in BBC One’s Bodyguard.
Elsewhere, Danny Dyer was handed the award for serial drama performance for his portrayal of Albert Square’s Mick Carter.
Here are all the winners from one of the biggest nights in television.
Factual entertainment – Paul O’Grady with For The Love Of Dogs
Drama – Peaky Blinders
Daytime – This Morning
Newcomer – James Moore (Emmerdale)
TV judge – David Walliams (Britain’s Got Talent)
Comedy – Peter Kay (Peter Kay’s Car Share)
New Drama – Bodyguard
Quiz – The Chase
Bruce Forsyth entertainment award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Serial drama performance – Danny Dyer (EastEnders)
Drama performance – Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
TV entertainment presenter – Ant and Dec
Special recognition – David Dimbleby
Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing
Serial drama – Emmerdale
Press Association