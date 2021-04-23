Ant and Dec reveal they have had the coronavirus jab

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have revealed they have been given the coronavirus jab.

A picture shared on the pair’s joint Instagram account showed McPartlin, 45, being injected with the vaccine.

Donnelly, 45, was also shown wearing a sticker indicating he had been given the jab.

A post on their account said: “We’re jabbin’ #vaccinated.”

People aged over 45 were offered jabs earlier this month.

The latest series of ITV’s Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway finished earlier this month.

Famous faces including naturalist Sir David Attenborough, actor Sir Ian McKellen and Great British Bake Off judge Prue Leith have previously shared their experiences of getting vaccinated.

PA Media