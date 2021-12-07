Ant and Dec poke fun at No 10 Christmas party allegations during I’m A Celebrity

I’m A Celebrity co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have poked fun at Prime Minister Boris Johnson after reports alleged Downing Street staff had a Christmas party during 2020’s coronavirus lockdown.

The presenting duo jokingly referenced the allegations during Tuesday’s episode of the ITV series, saying that the show’s contestants “categorically deny” any suggestion they had a party in the Welsh castle.

While introducing the next segment on I’m A Celebrity, Donnelly said: “It is all changing in camp now because yesterday the celebs chose a new leader via the gift of a secret vote.”

McPartlin continued: “And that means David’s reign is over. But they weren’t celebrating. They categorically deny any suggestions that they had a party.

“And this fictional party definitely didn’t involve cheese and wine, or a Secret Santa.”

Donnelly then looked directly into the camera and said: “Evening Prime Minister… for now.”

It comes as senior aides to Mr Johnson joked about a Downing Street Christmas party just days after staff are alleged to have held a festive gathering in breach of lockdown rules.

The Prime Minister’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed joking about a “fictional” party in December 2020 in a video from a mock press conference obtained by ITV News.

On Tuesday, Downing Street again insisted there was no Christmas party and coronavirus rules had been followed at all times.