Ant and Dec will be hoping to snap up the presenting prize for the 17th year running at the National Television Awards (NTAs).

Ant and Dec will be hoping to snap up the presenting prize for the 17th year running at the National Television Awards (NTAs).

Ant and Dec on course for 17th presenting gong at National Television Awards

The popular double act are up against presenting duo Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield and Bradley Walsh for the coveted TV Presenter title at the awards at the O2 London tonight (January 23).

The Geordie duo are reigning champions, having won the title for a record-breaking 16 years. And bookies have tipped them to succeed again, with William Hill offering odds of 1/10 that they will take the title.

The ceremony – fronted by returning host Dermot O’Leary and broadcast by ITV – will see many stars of the small screen vying for accolades in categories such as Crime Drama, Talent Show, Serial Drama, Comedy and Newcomer. Dermot O'Leary The drama gong looks too close to call with infidelity potboiler Doctor Foster and date rape drama Liar up against medical stalwarts Call The Midwife and Casualty, as well as fantasy series Game Of Thrones, which will be hoping to take the prize home to Westeros.

The Great British Bake Off will be hoping to take home the Challenge Show trophy after its move from the BBC to Channel 4, but faces tough competition from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, MasterChef and Love Island. This year the awards will also pay tribute to the late Sir Bruce Forsyth by naming a major prize after him.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Graham Norton Show, Celebrity Juice and All Round To Mrs Brown’s will compete for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. Sir Bruce Forsyth The National Television Awards ceremony will be broadcast on Tuesday January 23 at 7.30pm on ITV.

Press Association