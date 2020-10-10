Ant and Dec mistake Wales for the Australian outback in I’m A Celebrity trailer

Ant and Dec mistake Wales for the Australian outback in the trailer for the forthcoming series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The show has been filmed in Australia since it first aired on ITV in 2002, but this year it will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter, ITV confirmed the show will return in November.

The 40-second clip suggests neither co-host is aware of the show’s change of location.

“Ah, it’s great to be back Down Under,” says Ant as he steps out of a taxi and into a pile of dung.

“I would hate to see the kangaroo who left that.”

Pulling off an eye mask, Dec adds: “Wow that was quick. I must have slept through the whole flight.”

Dec then consults a map of Australia and adds: “This place looks nothing like my map.”

Ant replies: “How many more times. Australia is upside down.”

The teaser was filmed on location in Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, Wales.

The duo are returning to host an adapted version of the gruelling competition show in which celebrities face trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned king or queen of the castle, rather than the jungle.

The sprawling castle, complete with turrets, is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

According to the castle’s official website, the towering structure was built between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh.

They say the building was a memorial to his mother’s ancestors, the Lloyds of Gwrych.

