Ant and Dec interview Sir Mo Farah via text for mental health campaign

Ant and Dec have conducted an interview with Sir Mo Farah via text to highlight an ITV mental health campaign.

They introduced the athlete to Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and the three of them then began communicating via their mobile phones.

The stunt was to raise awareness of the Britain Get Talking campaign.

At the end of the exchange, Ant said: “Hang on, do you reckon it might be better if we just talked?”

Dec said: “Do you know what, texting is brilliant, but it’s important we remember there are other ways to connect.”

Ant added: “And whether it’s on the phone or socially distanced in person, a good conversation has the power to ease our stress and reduce our anxiety.”

Dec then said: “Because let’s face it, we are living through a mental health emergency and more of us than ever could use a proper heart to heart.”

Saturday’s episode of the ITV programme was the last in the series.

The programme also saw Sir Mo interview prank prospective candidates to be a childminder for his family.

He told one of the candidates they would need to take his children out for runs and tested his speed by racing him around a dining table.

Sir Mo also convinced another of the candidates to drink what they were told was sweat he had bottled after training.

The programme featured a musical performance from singer Fleur East and at the end of the show Ant and Dec also revived their performance of a sea shanty routine from earlier in the series.

The show was filmed live in front of a virtual audience of 300 people due to coronavirus restrictions.

