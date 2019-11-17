Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly let rip with a raft of jokes as they were reunited on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly let rip with a raft of jokes as they were reunited on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Ant and Dec in high spirits as they reunite on I’m A Celebrity

The pair did not present the ITV programme together last year, as McPartlin took a step back from his work commitments following his arrest for drink-driving in 2018.

This Morning host Willoughby stepped in to join Donnelly in the jungle in 2018, but McPartlin has now returned.

As the series started, the TV star joked about his absence, teasing Donnelly when he got confused about which contestant they were talking about: “I’ve had a year off, what’s your excuse?”

The pair also took aim at the Duke of York’s Newsnight interview, in which the royal addressed the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal and denied claims he had underage sex with Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s accusers.

Giuffre has said she recalled the royal sweating as they danced at a club, but he said he had a medical condition which meant he did not sweat.

Talking about this year’s campers, McPartlin said they were likely to be “sweating” and Donnelly quipped: “Presuming they can sweat, not everybody can apparently…”

The rice and beans diet is going to be a rough ride for @jameshaskell! 😬 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6gv78GUpR9 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

The pair also teased that camper Caitlyn Jenner would be gaining £500,000 in the jungle, following reports that is her salary for signing up.

Ten new contestants including former footballer Ian Wright, Rak-Su singer Myles Stephenson, former Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and Big Brother’s Adele Roberts are starring in the new series.

Comedian Andrew Maxwell, actress Jacqueline Jossa, DJ Roman Kemp, rugby star James Haskell and Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway will also spend up to three weeks in the Australian bush.

The first instalment saw the group competing in a swimming race which determined who would be paired up.

The duos then had to fight it out to become power pairs, who would not only have better living conditions but would be able to decide the other celebrities’ fates over the next few days.

The group was divided, with some campers having to walk the plank 334 feet in the air, and Jenner and Coyle doing a skydive from 10,000 ft.

Many confessed to a few nerves ahead of the first challenge, with Kemp saying: “I’m absolutely terrified, I can feel my skin going on edge just talking about it.”

Wright added: “I’m very nervous, I’m afraid, that’s the easiest word I can use but a King has to earn the right to be a King.”

Jossa predicted that fans would “see a different side” of her, while Coyle admitted: “I’m scared of most things, I could be a disaster in the jungle.”

However, the singer overcame her first fear and completed the skydive, meaning she and her partner Roberts secured power pair status.

The other winners were Stephenson and Kemp, who triumphed in the plank challenge.

Kemp’s dad Martin posted a message on Twitter during the show saying he was able to breathe again once his son had finished the perilous walk.

“Well done on the ladder.. phew I can breath!!! #imacelebrity… Shirlie is shaking!!!” he said.

Well done on the ladder.. phew I can breath!!!#imacelebrity ... Shirlie is shaking!!! — Martin Kemp (@realmartinkemp) November 17, 2019

At the end of the show, Jenner and Garraway were told they would face the first Bushtucker Trial.

You've chosen @Caitlyn_Jenner and @kategarraway to face the very first Bushtucker Trial of the series - Bugged Off! How do you think they'll do? #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/CusR8uisw6 — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 17, 2019

I’m A Celebrity continues on ITV.

PA Media