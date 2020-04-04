Ant and Dec deliver Saturday Night Takeaway series finale from their sofas

Ant and Dec hosted the series finale of Saturday Night Takeaway from their sofas after being forced to abandon plans to broadcast the programme from Florida.

The pair appeared on the ITV show in pre-recorded clips while both sat in their respective homes.

The show featured footage from previous series of the show that aired in recent years, including a prank the hosts played on James Corden and a challenge they set for Dermot O’Leary to complete in a supermarket.

From @antanddec's homes to yours, thank you for joining us this series! It wasn't quite what we had planned, but it's been a privilege to bring you some laughter. Stay safe â¤ï¸ #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/meG5M5CZ9q — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 4, 2020

At the end of the episode, Dec said: “It wasn’t quite the series that we’d planned or would hope to bring you but it has been a privilege to keep bringing you Saturday Night Takeaway to try and put a smile on your faces.”

During the show, Ant and Dec had to face off in a competition against each other hosted by In For A Penny presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Challenges included a race to collect the most television awards from around their homes and a competition to find the item in their fridge that Mulhern would find the most disgusting.

All together now: "He's a very small man" 🙊 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/pq96Ds78jG — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 4, 2020

The pair also had to race to get their duvets from their bedrooms and bring them down to their sofas.

After Ant won the final challenge, and the overall competition, Dec joked that he lived in “quite a big house”.

The show also featured footage of O’Leary being instructed by Ant and Dec to complete tasks while he was shopping in a supermarket, which included stealing food from other shoppers and climbing into someone’s trolley.

This is one of our favourite EVER clips from the archive! 😆 @radioleary asking for a ride in someone's trolley is just 👌 #SaturdayNightTakeaway pic.twitter.com/54uap2PExL — Saturday Night Takeaway (@itvtakeaway) April 4, 2020

They also aired footage from 2016 of the pair interfering with Corden’s The Late Late Show by appearing on the programme in disguise.

Speaking to the pair via webcam, Corden said that watching the clip back made him think “how wonderful it is going to be” to get the pair back once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

The programme also featured previously broadcast performances by pop groups Atomic Kitten and Blue.

Great stuff from @antanddec putting a smile on our faces. Both @radioleary and @JKCorden great sports too. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 4, 2020

During the show, Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker tweeted his praise for the Geordie presenting duo.

“Great stuff from Ant and Dec. Both Dermot O’Leary and James Corden great sports too,” he wrote.

PA Media