Ant and Dec continue their Welsh journey in latest I’m A Celebrity trailer

The latest trailer for I’m A Celebrity.. Get Me Out Of Here! sees Ant and Dec continue their journey to the show’s new location in Wales – with the help of Kiosk Kev.

The show has been filmed in Australia since it first aired on ITV in 2002, but this year it will be filmed at Gwrych Castle in Conwy as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the 40-second teaser, the presenting duo stumble across a red phone box while lost in the Welsh countryside.

In times of need, you can always rely on Kiosk Kev... #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TGnyRc7k41 — ITV (@ITV) October 22, 2020

They decide to call the ITV show’s task-master, known for setting the celebrity contestants questions based on survey statistics.

“Let’s call Kiosk Kev. He will know the way to camp,” says Ant.

But Kiosk Kev replies only by challenging them with a question about the percentage of people who spend the weekend in their pyjamas.

The duo are returning to host an adapted version of the gruelling competition show in which celebrities face trials and challenges to win food and treats in the lead-up to one of them being crowned king or queen of the castle, rather than the jungle.

The sprawling castle, complete with turrets, is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and is spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds.

According to the castle’s official website, the towering structure was built between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh.

They say the building was a memorial to his mother’s ancestors, the Lloyds of Gwrych.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will start on ITV in November.

PA Media