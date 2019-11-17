Ant and Dec will be reunited in the jungle as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returns with a star line-up.

Ant and Dec will be reunited in the jungle as I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returns with a star line-up.

Ant and Dec back in the jungle as I’m A Celebrity returns

Following widely publicised personal difficulties, Ant McPartlin was absent for the last series, with Holly Willoughby taking his place.

But Declan Donnelly will be reunited in Australia with his long-time co-host as I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday evening with a stellar camp of contestants.

Caitlyn Jenner is among the stars taking part in this year’s series, the 19th in the ITV show’s history.

She is among the 10 celebrities who have headed Down Under for daring challenges and unappetising trials.

Match Of The Day presenter and former Arsenal favourite Ian Wright is also making a bid to be crowned King of the Jungle.

It's time to meet our 2019 Campmates! ⭐ They won't be looking this glam for long...@antanddec return with these shiny new Celebs, Sunday at 9pm on @ITV and @weareSTV #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/riQFEeohRF — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 11, 2019

The reunited presenting pair will also be welcoming Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle, Roman Kemp, James Haskell, Andrew Maxwell, Jacqueline Jossa, Adele Roberts and Myles Stephenson.

I’m A Celebrity returns on Sunday night at 9pm.

PA Media