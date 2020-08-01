| 16.5°C Dublin

Ant and Dec announce break to ‘spend time with family and friends’

The much-loved duo will prepare for the return of I’m A Celebrity… and Britain’s Got Talent when they get back to work.

Ant and Dec (Ian West/PA) Expand

Close

Ant and Dec (Ian West/PA)

Ant and Dec (Ian West/PA)

Ant and Dec (Ian West/PA)

By Sherna Noah, PA Senior Entertainment Correspondent

Ant and Dec have announced they are taking a month-long break.

The presenters, both 44,  posted the news on Twitter.

The pair said they will be back at the end of August.

“We’re both taking a break for a few weeks to spend time with family and friends,” they said.

“Wishing everyone a great month and we’ll see you at the end of August!”

The much-loved duo will prepare for the return of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and Britain’s Got Talent when they get back to work.

ITV announced last week that the jungle show – the future of which was in doubt because of the coronavirus pandemic – will return.

Britain’s Got Talent will also resume production with a one-off catch-up show – before the start of the semi-final episodes that were postponed in the spring.

PA Media