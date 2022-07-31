Another Love Island couple are dramatically dumped a day before finale

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard have been dumped from the Love Island villa a day before the finale of the ITV reality show.

On Sunday’s episode, the contestants discovered who the public had decided to save from elimination after four couples were put at risk following the islanders’ vote for who they felt were the least compatible couples.

Paige and Adam received the fewest votes from the public meaning they just missed out on making the grand final on August 1.

This leaves Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Indiyah Pollack and Dami Hope to battle it out to be crowned the winners of Love Island 2022 and take home the £50,000 prize.

Following their departure, Paige said she was not disappointed in missing out on the final and that she was routing for Dami and Indiyah to win.

She added: “I went in there wanting to find friendships and a great connection and I came out with both.”

Reflecting on her previous partner Jacques O’Neill’s shock exit, she said it had been “really hard” hearing that he wanted to go but that she “fully supported his decision”.

The paramedic admitted it had crossed her mind to leave with him but feels that staying and finding someone “more suited” for her makes her feel that “everything happens for a reason”.

While Adam said it was “nerve wrecking” being the first bombshell to return to the villa after being a contestant in 2018.

He added that he gave the show another chance due to “how good” his experience was the first time, and that it would be “amazing” if he found a strong connection, which he feels he has got with Paige.

Elsewhere in the episode, the contestants were briefly reunited with some of their friends and family as they visited the villa.

Former England striker Michael Owen did not come to see his daughter Gemma, but his wife Louise did reveal his thoughts about her time on the show.

After Gemma asked what her father felt about how she had handled herself, Louise told her: “Honestly, he is really proud of you, really proud.”

Her mother also admitted she had voted for Luca to be paired up with her on the first day.

However, her friend Sarah, who also came to visit, admitted that there was a photo circulating on social media where Luca had a striking similarity to Michael Owen.

When the families met, Luca’s mother Maria said that she loves Gemma’s “values and morals” and that the pair had the same banter.

While fishmonger Luca’s father Michael, who arrived wearing his own fish style flip flops, told his son that Gemma “puts you straight”.

When Tasha’s parents entered, they admitted they had thought she would be well suited with Andrew from the beginning, adding: “You can see it in your eyes, you’re sparkling. First time I’ve seen that with a boy.”

And after an emotional reunion, Andrew’s mother said of Tasha: “I can tell you’re totally besotted with her”, jokingly adding: “You didn’t ask her to marry you then?”

Dami had to be greeted virtually by his sister Femi and cousin Alicia who let him know that his grandmother had been watching.

Meanwhile, Indiyah’s mother Dee and her sister Shak made it clear that they were not impressed with Dami’s behaviour in Casa Amor.

Her mother said: “The behaviour, and I’m sure Shak will tell Dami, he’s not been cleared yet. He’s not cleared in my eyes yet either…”

When Dami finally met her mother, he immediately apologised for his behaviour and recognised some of his actions were “immature”.

Ekin-Su’s mother Sezer and brother Arda also arrived alongside Davide’s mother Nadia and sister Valeria.

Speaking in Italian, Nadia told her son that she can tell Ekin-Su was being “sincere” with her emotions, adding: “The way she looks at you, she is head over heels.”

Ekin-Su’s brother also confessed that he had “never seen my sister look at a guy the way she looks at you”.

When Paige’s mother Samantha came to visit she admitted that she was “not buying it” with her daughter’s relationship with Adam and felt she seemed to get on better with her previous partner in the villa, Jacques.

However, Adam’s father Billy said he thought Paige was “amazing” and a “nice grounded girl”.

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer also made an appearance during Love Island: After Sun show via video link to play a game with the remaining finalists.

She gave impressions of Davide, Paige and Luca and the After Sun panel went head to head against the islanders to see who could guess the most correctly.

The final of Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm on August 1.