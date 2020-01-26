Radzi Chinyanganya said Dancing On Ice had been “a genuine joy” as he was eliminated from the competition.

Another celebrity skates off Dancing On Ice

The presenter and his professional partner Jess Hatfield were handed their marching orders after a skate-off against Caprice and her new partner Oscar Peter during Sunday night’s show.

Both pairs had ended up in the bottom two after the public vote and judges John Barrowman, Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean all chose to save Caprice.

Chinyanganya was a late addition to the ITV show, replacing Michael Barrymore after he broke his wrist, and he praised Hatfield for all the work she had put in to get him up to par.

“I joined thinking, I’ll give it a go,” he said. “But I’ve left thinking, I genuinely love it.”

“It’s been a memory I will take with me forever,” he added.

Radzi Chinyanganya (Matt Frost/ITV)

Caprice looked thrilled as the judges announced she was staying in the competition.

Sunday night marked her return to the show after she and her former partner Hamish Gaman “parted ways”.

Viewers tuning in last week were surprised to be told by host Holly Willoughby that Caprice would not be appearing that night, and it was later confirmed that she had split from Gaman.

Caprice (Ian West/PA)

The model reappeared this Sunday, admitting it had been “a tough week”.

In the video played before she skated, Caprice said: “I’ve been out of the game for a week and I feel like I have taken 10 steps back.”

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV.

