Another celebrity crowned star baker on Bake Off

John Bishop, Ade Adeptian, Anneka Rice and Nadine Coyle with Paul, Prue and Matt in The Great Celebrity Bake Off (Channel 4)

Anneka Rice has been crowned star baker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The intrepid TV presenter wowed the judges in week five of the Channel 4 show, beating her co-stars comedian John Bishop, Paralympian Ade Adepitan and Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle.

Rice, 62, triumphed after impressing with sticky toffee choux buns and a show-stopping chocolate cake.

Who needs a jumpsuit when you can have a Star Baker apron? Congratulations to @AnnekaRice - another challenge successfully won! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/WuGJZ4Q7Tl — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) April 6, 2021

The former Challenge Anneka presenter opened the show by running through the tent in a blue jumpsuit to join judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, a throwback to her early TV career.

Rice won the technical challenge, set by Leith, who tasked the celebrities with making 12 identical coffee and walnut financiers, so called because they resemble gold bars.

First to be assessed by the judges was Coyle’s effort. Hollywood noted they were “quite raw”.

Bishop’s were judged to be uneven and Adepitan’s were also found to not be identical.

Rice’s were a hit.

Coyle’s were rated fourth best, Adepitan’s third and Bishop’s second, leaving Rice to win the challenge. She shared her surprise at the triumph and admitted at “no point” had she felt in control of her baking.

The final challenge, the showstopper, tasked the celebrities with making a chocolate cake decorated to represent something from their bucket list.

Wheelchair basketball star Adepitan attempted to make a chocolate orange basketball court.

Leith complained the cake was “a little bit dry” while Hollywood said it was “slightly” overcooked.

Overall, Hollywood said, Adepitan had done a “decent job”.

Hoop dreams are made of these. Feast your eyes on @AdeAdepitanâs Chocolate Orange Basketball Stadium! 🏀🏀 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/FHii5Cap0r — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) April 6, 2021

Rice said she wanted to bring her sons on a helicopter trip around the world and her cake featured a chopper hovering over the Alps.

The judges said there was not enough chocolate flavour, though praised the icing. Hollywood told her “well done”.

Coyle attempted a cake representing a boat trip through Venice and added a blue orange liqueur, as well as an edible gondola.

It impressed the judges, with Hollywood describing it as “beautiful” and Leith saying it had a “very good taste”.

Game, set and ganache! Hereâs @JohnBishop100âs ace âWinning At Tennisâ Cake served up for your enjoyment. 🎾 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/oo1CiclZmi — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) April 6, 2021

Bishop said his cake was inspired by the thought of beating his friend at tennis. His sponge was filled with raspberry jam and chocolate ganache.

Leith said the design was “excellent” but Hollywood noted it was not “very chocolatey”.

Matt Lucas is hosting the series on his own while Noel Fielding is away on paternity leave after welcoming his second child.

Stars to appear in the series previously include Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, Hollywood actor James McAvoy and former athlete Dame Kelly Holmes.

PA Media