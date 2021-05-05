Anna Richardson to replace Davina McCall in Changing Rooms reboot on Channel 4

Anna Richardson will present Changing Rooms when the show returns to television.

The home improvement show originally ran on the BBC from 1996 and 2004.

It will now be rebooted by Channel 4, with designers Jordan Cluroe and Russell Whitehead of 2LG Studio joining Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, who starred in the original incarnation.

The new series will also feature carpenter and joiner Tibby Singh.

It was previously announced that Davina McCall would host the reboot but she had to pull out following scheduling issues.

The show, which was a huge ratings hit in the 1990s and 2000s, sees two sets of homeowners from the same neighbourhood work against the clock to renovate a room in each other’s houses.

They will work with either Llewelyn-Bowen or 2LG to bring the new looks to life in the chosen rooms, while Singh will also lend a hand.

Richardson, who currently presents Naked Attraction on Channel 4, said: “What an honour to be joining the Changing Rooms team, one of my favourite shows from when I first started in TV.

“This series is an absolute classic and I can’t wait to see the designs the legendary Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen and the brilliant Jordan and Russell of 2LG come up with for our homeowners.

“Let’s get that house swapping started!”

Cluroe and Whitehead of 2LG added: “The childhood versions of ourselves are mind blown to be part of the new Changing Rooms and, as designers, we are beyond excited to take on this challenge.

“Our design style is about empowerment, kindness and pride – making homes that lift your spirits and facilitate your best life.

“Creativity is powerful so we love that Changing Rooms is back because, in many ways, it was the beginning of our own creative journeys.

“How incredible that we get to a part of the next step.”

PA Media