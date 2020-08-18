Angelina Jolie 'honoured' to be a mother figure to 'wonderful' Irish actor 'Barry Keoghan'

Hollywood legend Angelina Jolie has said that Dublin actor Barry Keoghan has a “strong, unique personality” after he praised her as a motherly figure.

The A-lister appeared on Virgin Media’s Six O’Clock Show last night and was told that he views her as a maternal figure.

She said that the two formed a bond when working on Marvel film The Eternals, where Keoghan played a villain and Jolie was one of the protagonists.

"I take it, I'm honoured," she said, speaking to presenters Muireann O’Connell and Martin King.

Line-up: Barry Keoghan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Lauren Ridloff, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, and Don Lee of 'The Eternals'. Picture: Getty

"He's wonderful, he's really wonderful.

"And you know he's very unique so that's a fun thing to see these days, when you meet somebody and you say [that]," she added.

Dubliner Keoghan shot to fame in Love/Hate and has since moved on to Hollywood, starring in blockbuster Dunkirk and The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

The actress said that "it’s fun to see" when actors with unique personalities rise to the limelight.

"There's a lot of people that can do good work but when strong, unique personalities come forward and they have their own something that you haven't seen before it's really exciting, it's fun to see.

"So, I think highly of him," she added.

Jolie appeared on the programme via video-link to promote her new fantasy film, The One and Only Ivan.

She said that while in lockdown, her and her six children have been making bread, doing puzzles and watching repeats of comedy series.

"No, nobody in my house has TikTok but we've been together doing a lot of other strange things.

"A few tried the bread-making.

"We've been doing a lot of puzzles, a lot of games and [watching] a lot of repeats of The Office,” she said.

