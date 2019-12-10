Andy Whyment says I’m A Celebrity fame will not change him

Coronation Street star Andy Whyment has insisted his second place finish in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will not change him.

The actor, who plays hapless Kirk Sutherland on the long-running ITV soap, finished runner-up in the jungle behind EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

Whyment, 38, proved a huge hit with viewers despite being a late entry on I’m A Celebrity and revealed he could be back to working on Corrie as early as next week.

Andy Whyment says he plans to return to Coronation Street shortly (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, he said he is looking forward to settling back into life with wife Nichola and their two children.

“I’ll still remain myself,” he said. “I’ll still go to Asda on a Friday, do the big shop with Nic. But I know I’m going to get recognised a lot more now, which is, don’t get me wrong, is nice, but it certainly won’t change me.

“I’m happy to do what I do. I don’t want a massive story-line. I love playing Kirk. He’s one of those characters who floats about, but is never heavily involved.

“You can’t play a game in the Jungle and, like I say, I wasn’t after airtime, and, for me, it was a win-win situation. I’m going back to my job that I love. I feel privileged to have been part of Coronation Street for 19 years and, touch wood, that continues for a very long time.”

Whyment added: “So it was a win-win situation and I’ve done one of the biggest reality shows in the UK and I’ve come second. It means a lot to me that I’ve come second and they’ve been voting for Andy Whyment and not Kirk from Corrie.”

PA Media