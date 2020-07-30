Andrew Scott taken to hospital for surgery, halting online theatre production

Andrew Scott has been taken to hospital to undergo “minor surgery”, halting the live-streamed theatre production he is starring in.

The actor, known for his roles as Moriarty in Sherlock and as the “hot priest” in Fleabag, is performing from The Old Vic’s empty auditorium in a production of Three Kings.

Scott, 43, was due to front five performances from July 29 to August 1, but the London theatre confirmed the remaining productions would be rescheduled.

We are sorry to let you know that Andrew Scott is now in hospital to undergo minor surgery and we therefore need to reschedule this week's performances of #OVInCamera #OVThreeKings pic.twitter.com/ksJBkcyQ3W — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) July 30, 2020

The production is part of the In Camera series, which the theatre says is “crucial in igniting the box office now all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out”.

Stephen Beresford penned the new play about “fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships”.

The production, directed by The Old Vic’s artistic director Matthew Warchus, is being streamed live from the stage, with the empty auditorium as a backdrop, for just five performances.

The Old Vic says its In Camera series is a “creative experiment and also crucial in igniting the box office now all our usual channels of revenue have been entirely wiped out and we fight to preserve this beloved theatre for our audiences, surrounding schools and communities, staff, crew, and the myriad of writers, performers and creatives that work with us”.

The famous theatre remains closed to the public.

However, the Government has announced that indoor performances with socially-distanced live audiences will be allowed, subject to the success of pilots, from August 1.

