Andrew Lloyd Webber and Killing Eve writer team up to reinvent classic fairytale

Composer and impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber has created a new version of Cinderella with Killing Eve showrunner Emerald Fennell.

The production will open this summer at the newly refurbished Gillian Lynne Theatre in London’s West End, currently home to Lord Lloyd-Webber’s School Of Rock.

Fennell, who was nominated for an Emmy for her work on Killing Eve, is credited with the original story while Lord Lloyd-Webber has written a score.

Lyrics come from Tony Award-winning Broadway writer David Zippel, whose credits include City Of Angels and Disney’s Mulan.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said: “I have long wanted to write my own version of Cinderella but could never find a take on the classic story that really grabbed me.

“Emerald Fennell has written something truly exciting and original, and the moment I read her outline I knew I’d found my latest collaborator.

“I’m very pleased to be working with David Zippel, a hugely witty lyricist, once again.

“I’m also excited to be reunited with Laurence (Connor) and JoAnn (Hunter), who I loved creating School of Rock with and who delivered a knock-out Joseph last summer at the London Palladium, where it rightfully returns in June.”

Killing Eve was adapted for television by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, from the Luke Jennings novellas, but the second series saw Fennell take over as showrunner.

She has also appeared as Patsy Mount in Call The Midwife and is starring as the Duchess of Cornwall in Netflix’s The Crown.

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor with choreography from JoAnn Hunter.

Performances will begin in September 2020 at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, formerly the New London theatre, which was renamed two years ago in honour of the Cats choreographer.

To make way for the show, School Of Rock, which opened in 2016, will complete its London run at the theatre in March before going on a UK tour in 2021.

Lord Lloyd-Webber said: “I’m very glad that so many kids have seen the show and been inspired to take up music.

“There are local-language productions now planned around the world, and I’m particularly keen to see the Chinese kids’ band rock out in due course.”

