Entertainment

Wednesday 27 June 2018

Andrea McLean looks glamorous as she attends launch of new book

Confessions of a Menopausal Woman is out this week.

Andrea McLean was joined by some of her Loose Women co-stars (Ian West/PA)
Andrea McLean was joined by some of her Loose Women co-stars (Ian West/PA)

By Isabel Togoh, Press Association

Andrea McLean was all smiles as she was pictured at the launch of her book, Confessions of a Menopausal Woman.

McLean was joined by her Loose Women co-stars Denise van Outen and Saira Khan at London’s Devonshire Club.

The 48-year-old sported a summery mid-length coral dress with her hair in glossy, middle parted waves.

Co-star Christine Lampard proudly showed off her baby bump while supporting her friend on Tuesday evening.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway was also at the launch and posed for pictures.

Confessions of a Menopausal Woman is out on June 28.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment