'An emotional 24 hours' - 2FM's Jennifer Zamparelli axes face mask 'discussion' due to public outcry

RTÉ 2FM DJ Jennifer Zamparelli has this morning axed a planned controversial face mask item due to a public backlash in what amounted to “an emotional 24 hours” for the host.

Ms Zamparelli, who was made famous by the British reality TV show The Apprentice, had yesterday tweeted: “We are having an open discussion on my show… about face masks.

“Do you have strong opinions on wearing them or not wearing them? I’d love to hear from you. Mail me.”

Ms Zamparelli said on her show this morning: “It's been an emotional 24 hours,” as she axed the item.

The presenter sounded clearly wounded on the show, as she announced: “Yes, I put out a tweet without thinking about the words I used,” but she added: “The intention of my tweet was very different to what was interpreted. I wanted your reaction on the weekend.”

The DJ was referring to an anti mask protest in Dublin, which was reportedly attended by far-right activists.

Gardai are investigating an assault which took place outside Leinster House during the march on Saturday.

Disturbing images of blood streaming down a LGBT+ activist’s face were posted online after she suffered a head injury.

Ms Zamparelli said she’d been wearing a mask before they’d been made mandatory in certain spaces by the Government.

The presenter said she’d used the word “discussion” and “people assumed I’d be giving a platform to anti maskers.”

She said the show had “booked a great guest to speak about people refusing to wear masks in a global pandemic when these people still think they are above it.

“Who are these people? I wanted to understand them because I’ve been wearing my mask since before they were made mandatory.”

She added that “people have died,” and “the scenes over the weekend horrified me,” and this had led to her asking “who the hell are these people?”.

The presenter said she understood that her using the word “discussion” had “set off anger and hurt” adding “but to be honest it really shocked me, it shocked me as someone wearing a face mask since before we had to.”

She said she realised people could be misrepresented and misled on Twitter but from those who had reacted to her tweet online, it had become clear the masks item had to be cut.

“It’s very clear people don’t want this conversation to happen,” she said.

“Judging from the reaction, we will not be doing this item today.”

The presenter went on to encourage the public to wear masks for the safety of themselves and others during the pandemic.

