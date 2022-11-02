An education in eight of the best school dramas

If there is one thing we’ve learned from a long line of soaps, sitcoms and films set in schools, it’s that the kids aren’t always all right. The teachers, too, have it rough. They get there in the end, but I think we can all agree that some of the best school movies and shows are the ones that work hard to capture the crippling anxieties and stresses of adolescent academia.

For instance, one of the all-time greats, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, employed traditional scary movie tropes, from grave-busting bloodsuckers to moon-howling werewolves, as metaphors for the everyday horrors of secondary school life.

Tina Fey’s Mean Girls (2004) examined the intricacies and, indeed, idiocy of high-school cliques better than any feature before or after. And let’s not forget Peter Weir’s Dead Poets Society, a sweeping, sentimental crowd-pleaser about an inspirational English teacher (Robin Williams’ Mr Keating) who urges his students to step outside the box — and on to their desks.

We all have our favourites, from Sidney Poitier’s To Sir, with Love, all the way through to Kelly Fremon Craig’s The Edge of Seventeen (Woody Harrelson would make a fantastic teacher in real life) and Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade (a masterpiece).

Saved by the Bell was rarely off the telly in our house. Sure, its depiction of the Los Angeles education system was more than a little fidealistic. Like most similar shows, however, Sam Bobrick’s witty, charismatic sitcom almost always came with a message. Remember the one where straight-A student Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) got hooked on caffeine tablets? Yikes.

Closer to home, John Butler’s Handsome Devil deserves a bigger audience. The 2016 film — starring Fionn O’Shea as an awkward teen doing his best not to fit in at a rugby-obsessed Irish boarding school — equips itself with worthy themes and relatable characters for a rich and rewarding tale about friendship, equality and the importance of self-expression.

Indeed, the school movie is alive and well (see the recently released high school satire Do Revenge, currently picking up rave reviews on Netflix).

So too is the high-school soap. Nineties Aussie drama Heartbreak High (also Netflix) has been reimagined and rebooted for teenage streamers. Elsewhere, Channel 4’s Yorkshire-based secondary school drama Ackley Bridge continues to make a splash. Let’s look at some other favourites.

Addiction storyline: Lee McDonald as Zammo McGuire in Grange Hill in the mid 1980s





Addiction storyline: Lee McDonald as Zammo McGuire in Grange Hill in the mid 1980s

Grange Hill (1978-2008)

Remember the theme tune? Alan Hawkshaw’s jaunty earworm is no doubt ingrained in the mind of every youngster who grew up watching this definitive British school drama. By the time Grange Hill sputtered to an end in 2008, it had covered every storyline in the book, its 31-season run featuring themes of addiction, sexual assault, HIV/Aids, teen pregnancy, mental illness — the list goes on. Producer Phil Redmond’s long-winded series launched the career of many a future EastEnders star (Todd Carty, Sean Maguire, Luisa Bradshaw-White and countless others started off in the Grange). Apparently Redmond is hard at work on a long-gestating film reboot. We’ll believe it when we see it.

Ant and Dec, aka PJ and Duncan, made their name on Byker Grover in the early 1990s





Ant and Dec, aka PJ and Duncan, made their name on Byker Grover in the early 1990s

Byker Grove (1989-2006)

Allow us to bend the rules for a moment. Technically, Byker Grove isn’t a ‘school show’ (it was, in fact, set in a youth club in Newcastle). However, like Grange Hill before it, the series featured a predominantly teenage cast whose troubled and troublesome characters tackled a noisy assortment of hard-hitting, real-life issues. The show also made stars out of Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, aka PJ and Duncan, aka Ant and Dec. We’ll never forget the infamous paintball incident, where Ant or Dec was blinded on the battlefield. Oh, and let’s take a second to appreciate Byker’s sensationally silly finale. Put it this way: in the final episode, the kids discover that they are fictitious characters in a TV show (no, really). Barmy stuff altogether.

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Not much happens in John Hughes’s thoughtful, era-defining feature about a weekend detention session in Chicago’s Shermer High. Still, it’s a bit of a triumph. Co-starring Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy and Judd Nelson, this chatty, character-driven classic uses a playful ensemble (“a brain, a beauty, a jock, a rebel and a recluse”) to dissect the politics and peculiarities of teenage life in 1980s America. Everyone gets their say; everyone learns something. The freeze-frame finale — memorably soundtracked by Simple Minds — still gives us chills. Pair it with another Hughes Does High School gem, the timeless Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and you have yourself a knockout double bill.

Delightful comedy: Rivkah Reyes and Jack Black in School of Rock





Delightful comedy: Rivkah Reyes and Jack Black in School of Rock

School of Rock (2003)

Directed by Richard Linklater, this delightful comedy reminds us that sometimes the best educators are the ones who remember to have fun. We’ll never tire of Jack Black’s joyful turn as a layabout-chancer-turned-hard-rocking substitute teacher with a heart. But hey, the kids are great too, and part of the reason School of Rock worked so well — aside, of course, from a smart screenplay and a terrific supporting turn from Joan Cusack — was because the students in this thing were, in fact, real musicians. In a word? Awesome.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

It’s Shakespeare, but not as you know it. In this sly, subversive twist on The Taming of the Shrew, Karen McCullah and Kirsten Smith’s moody, millennial romcom stars the late, great Heath Ledger as a teenage bad boy who is literally paid to go out with one of his classmates (Julia Stiles, in a breakout role). For the uninitiated, it isn’t nearly as weird as it sounds. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is in there too (what a cast). Despite their best efforts, these awkward yet affable school pals somehow make it to the end of term without completely ruining one another’s lives (that’s a successful academic year, right there). Another double bill suggestion? Watch it with Amy Heckerling’s Clueless, and you’ll have yourself, like, the best movie night ever.

Sing Street (2016)

This warm, playful and compassionate portrait of 1980s Dublin never gets old. John Carney’s enchanting feature tells the story of a rich kid named Conor (Ferdia Walsh-Peelo) whose cash-strapped parents are forced to enrol him in a rowdy, inner-city public school. To survive the carnage, our wistful protagonist does what every other tortured teen does when things get tough: he picks up a guitar. You won’t find another film that better encapsulates the unadulterated joy of turning your back on the books and starting a band with your mates. A fabulous little film.

Booksmart (2019)

It’s the last week of school for lifelong besties, Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein). Naturally, they’re excited — they’ve worked long and hard to get to the finish line. A little too hard, perhaps. Panic sets in the night before graduation when the girls realise that they forgot to let their hair down. So Amy and Molly decide to cram four years of partying into one crazy night. Directed by Olivia Wilde, this witty, charming yet sorely underappreciated coming-of-ager ranks among the funniest comedies of the 21st century. Seek it out.

Netflix favourite: Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey in Sex Education. Photo by Sam Taylor





Netflix favourite: Aimee Lou Wood and Emma Mackey in Sex Education. Photo by Sam Taylor

Sex Education (2019-present)

I’ve given up trying to figure out where and indeed when the Netflix favourite is supposed to be set. What’s important is that this handsomely designed and impeccably performed teen soap opera delivers the goods. A professional sex therapist (Gillian Anderson) and her teenage son (Asa Butterfield) cause havoc at Moordale Secondary School. He isn’t supposed to be telling other kids how to do it. She has no idea that that’s his part-time job. The set-up may be far-fetched, but the poignant follow-through — anxious teens and their know-it-all teachers, clumsily navigating life’s trickiest corridors — is surprisingly relatable. A gem.